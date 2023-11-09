PVH names new global brand president for Tommy Hilfiger

A new global brand president for Tommy Hilfiger has been announced by the brand’s parent company PVH, which stated in a release that Lea Rytz Goldman was to be taking on the role.

Expected to join the company by spring 2024, Rytz Goldman builds on the conglomerate’s ongoing PVH+ Plan, dedicated to uplifting the Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein brands while making the group one of the highest performing in the sector.

Rytz Goldman currently serves as the managing director of Cos, where she had been credited with leading the “revitalisation and strong global growth” of the brand.

Prior to this, and also within the H&M Group, she had led the repositioning of Arket.

In the release, Stefan Larsson, CEO of PVH and who Rytz Goldman will report to, said: “Lea is a unique brand and business builder with an outstanding track record of growing brands and driving sustained, brand-accretive growth globally.

“Tommy Hilfiger is one of the most iconic and beloved brands in the world and under Lea’s leadership, vision and drive, we will be well positioned to supercharge the global growth of the Tommy Hilfiger brand, which is a key part of the PVH+ Plan, our multi-year growth plan.”

Following Rytz Goldman’s appointment, current CEO of Tommy Hilfiger global Martijn Hagman will instead continue on in his position as CEO of PVH Europe, leading the Tommy Hilfiger global business until Rytz Goldman enters next year.