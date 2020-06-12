PVH revenue drops 43 percent for Q1

PVH reported its net loss for Q1 slipped on Thursday. Revenues decreased by 43 percent from the same period last year.

The company's net profit for Q1 was -1,097 million dollars, down from 82 million dollars a year earlier. Revenues decreased to 1,344 million dollars. The profit margin of the company decreased to -82 percent compared to 3 percent a year ago.

Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation (NYSE: PVH) was founded in 1976 and today is one of the largest branded lifestyle apparel companies in the world, with a diversified portfolio of lifestyle apparel brands including Calvin Klein (acquired in 2002), Tommy Hilfiger (in 2010), Van Heusen, Izod, Arrow and Speedo. In 2013 PVH bought the Warnaco Group, which manufactured the Calvin Klein underwear, jeans and sportswear lines under license, consolidating control of the Calvin Klein brand.

This story was generated by Arria, an NLG tool that turns data into stories. If you spot an error, please help and let us know at tip@fashionunited.com.