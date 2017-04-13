Q1 revenues rise 15 percent at Christian Dior

In the first quarter of the 2017 fiscal year, the Christian Dior group recorded revenue of 10.4 billion euros (11 billion dollars), up 15 percent at actual exchange rates compared to the period from January 1 to March 31, 2016. The company said, organic revenue growth was 13 percent, with all business groups contributing to this increase.

During the first quarter, the group benefited from a favourable comparison base, particularly in Europe, where activity was affected last year by the impact of the November 2015 attacks in Paris. However, the statement added that the trend currently observed cannot reasonably be extrapolated for the full year.

Christian Dior Couture revenues up 18 percent

For the first quarter of 2017, Christian Dior Couture posted revenue of 506 million euros (539 million dollars), up 18 percent at actual exchange rates and 17 percent at constant exchange rates compared with the same period in 2016. Retail sales revenue grew by 19 percent at actual exchange rates and 18 percent at constant exchange rates.

In the first quarter of 2017, LVMH recorded revenue of 9,884 million euros (10,541 million dollars), up 15 percent, while organic growth was 13 percent compared to the same period of 2016. The company said, positive growth was achieved in Asia, Europe and the United States.

