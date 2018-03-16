Ralph Lauren declares quarterly dividend

Ralph Lauren Corporation’s board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 0.50 dollar per share on the company’s common stock. The company said dividend is payable on April 13, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 29, 2018.

For its third quarter, the company had reported revenue decrease of 4 percent to 1.6 billion dollars on a reported basis and 6 percent in constant currency, driven by initiatives to increase quality of sales, reduce promotional activity, and elevate our distribution, as well as brand exits and lower consumer demand.