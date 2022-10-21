Red Wing appoints Allison Gettings as president and CEO

Red Wing Shoe Company has announced the appointment of Allison Gettings as its president and chief executive officer, effective January 1, 2023.

Gettings, who is currently president of the footwear firm, will take on the CEO role following the planned retirement of Mark Urdahl, who has served in the position since 2016.

Gettings has worked at the privately held company for 14 years and has served in a variety of roles with increasing responsibility.

She has been credited with “spearheading” the launch of Red Wing’s Women’s Heritage product line, as well as reimagining the company’s Outdoor business as president of its Vasque brand.

In her most recent role as president, Gettings established Red Wing’s first corporate social responsibility department, advancing the company’s commitments to the environment and the community.

In a release, chairman of the board Bill Sweasy said Gettings was the “right choice” to lead the company, as she brings a deep understanding of its business and values.

Sweasy added: “She's widely respected for her strategic thinking and ability to bring people together, and I am confident that she's prepared to guide Red Wing Shoe Company as it enters its next chapter.”