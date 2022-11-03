REI Co-op appoints Patrick Fell as VP, financial planning and analysis

Outdoor retailer REI Co-op has announced the appointment of Patrick Fell as vice president, financial planning and analysis, effective November 7.

Fell has been tasked with leading strategic financial strategies across the company, including driving efficiency in its annual planning and forecasting processes.

In a release, REI Co-op’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, Kelley Hall, said Fell’s appointment comes on the back of a period of growth the retailer has continued to experience.

On his appointment, Hall said: “Patrick comes to REI during a period of growth and transformation across the co-op through retail expansion, e-commerce growth and product innovation.

“Patrick’s deep experience in enterprise financial planning and proven track-record of working cross-functionally to achieve the best outcome for the company make him an excellent fit for this role.”

Fell most recently served as vice president, finance at re-commerce marketplace StockX, prior to which he also held various leadership positions at Ebay and General Electric.