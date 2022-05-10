Reliance Brands strikes agreement with Tod’s for Indian market

Fashion brand operator Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) has announced it has established a long-term franchise agreement with Tod’s that will see the firm become the official retailer of the brand in the Indian market.

The deal oversees all of the Italian brand’s categories, including footwear, handbags and accessories.

The management of Tod’s existing channels will be taken over by RBL, with a particular focus on enhancing the brand’s market and digital presence.

“Reconciling excellent craftsmanship with a hunger to innovate for the new consumers, Tod’s has crafted a unique space for itself at the global luxury front,” said Darshan Mehta, MD of RBL, in a release.

Mehta continued: “A name that conjures images of luxe leathers and soigné materials, we are thrilled to partner with the brand to uphold its core values of exceptional quality, craftsmanship and effortless elegance in the Indian market.”

Tod’s has been present in India since 2008, operating mono brand stores throughout the country and a multi-brand e-commerce platform, Ajio Luxe.

The company’s general brand manager, Carlo Alberto Beretta, said: "We are very pleased to partner with the country's leading luxury retailer as we believe that our common passion for quality and a modern and sophisticated lifestyle will allow us fully to express the potential of this important partnership."