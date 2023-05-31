Report: Superdry in talks to outsource e-commerce operations to Shopify

UK fashion retailer Superdry is reportedly in talks to outsource its online operations to Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify amid an ongoing cost cutting drive.

Superdry, which has been working to streamline its operations recently in an effort to return to profitability, has been holding talks with third-party providers over its e-commerce business, The Times reports.

However, the report stressed that the discussions may not result in an agreement.

High street retailer Superdry has been exploring a number of options as it struggles to recover from the pandemic.

Earlier this month, the company concluded an equity raise and secured 12 million pounds in fresh funding.

In March, the retailer reached an agreement to offload its intellectual property (IP) assets within the APAC region to South Korean firm Cowell Fashion Company for 50 million dollars.