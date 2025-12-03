Republic Brands Group acquires Joie, Equipment and Current/Elliott

American brand management company Republic Brands Group, which owns and licenses brands in the luxury, fashion, sports, entertainment, beauty and wellness sectors, has acquired fashion brands Joie, Equipment and Current/Elliott, for an undisclosed sum.

In a statement, Republic Brands Group said the trio of fashion brands, valued at 36 million US dollars, would form the Lux Group in a move that marks a “significant expansion” to the company’s footprint in the global fashion and luxury sectors, while reinforcing its commitment to build “a diversified collection of fashion brands with strong cultural relevance, design authority, and long-term commercial potential”.

Sami Souid, chief executive of Republic Brands Group, who led the acquisition, said in a statement: “We purchased this portfolio because we believe in the value and recognisable assets of each brand. Joie, Equipment and Current/Elliott each bring an established customer base, proven market demand, and a distinctive point of view that complements our group’s broader vision.”

The company also adds that it views the acquisition as a “meaningful opportunity to rebuild and scale through a strategically focused approach,” shifting them away from the costly retail-first model and prioritising digital direct-to-consumer growth and wholesale distribution.

The expansion also strengthens Republic Brands Group’s position across multiple product categories, including ready-to-wear, handbags and accessories, which it states will create synergies across design, retail, digital, sourcing, and global distribution.

As part of the integration plan for Joie, Equipment and Current/Elliott, Republic Brands Group intends to expand the brands into additional categories through licensing to build on each brand’s “existing identity” to create full lifestyle brands and appoint new C-suite leadership and dedicated creative directors, who will be announced in the coming months.

Republic Brands Group said the new strategy would focus on revitalising each label’s DNA while also “elevating product design,” and unlocking new licensing and collaboration opportunities. The group sees “significant growth opportunities” in entering new categories, where the lines are not currently active, particularly handbags, footwear and accessories to “unlock additional revenue streams and position the portfolio as a collection of fully realised lifestyle brands with long-term global potential”.

Republic Brands Group adds that the expansion strategy will roll out across major US department stores and key international markets, with the US remaining the largest market, followed by Europe and Asia.

The first collections under the new group direction are expected to debut in Fall 2026.

The fashion group believes the move will reposition it as “a powerful house of fashion focused on bringing great brands to best-in-class licensees in design excellence, global expansion, and strategic category leadership,” and with a unified vision and renewed creative energy behind each label, they can “deliver elevated experiences that resonate with consumers while honouring each brand’s unique identity”.

Republic Brands Group acquired the three brands from Los Angeles-based Sunrise Brands, which has owned them since 2021, after its former owner, The Collected Group, filed for bankruptcy. The most recognised brand of the three is Current/Elliott, founded by designers Emily Current and Meritt Elliott in 2009, which has become known for its vintage-inspired denim. The founders exited the brand in 2012. Joie, established in 2001, is best known for its accessible contemporary style, while Equipment, first launched in 1976, offers refined and sophisticated tailoring and is known for its silk shirts.

Republic Brand Group is a globally recognised brand owner, licensor, and management company with a portfolio of globally renowned brands valued at over a billion US dollars. Brands include Wilt, Jason Wu, Christian Siriano and K-Swiss.