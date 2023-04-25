Retailers' profits decline as the Internet becomes more important in people’s lives

US-based global consulting and financial advisory firm AlixPartners and the World Retail Congress - a key event for the retail sector taking place from today and running for three days in Barcelona - today released a report that addresses the needs of retailers to evolve in a cost-effective way in today's world, where consumer habits are increasingly technology-driven and consumers are becoming more tech-savvy.

This report on Turning Profit Destruction into Customer and Shareholder Value finds that as the Internet becomes more and more pervasive in our society, retailers' profits are declining.

Some of the reasons why this is happening identified in this report as the cause of this phenomenon would be a lack of transparency or that retailers are investing heavily - and increasingly so - but inefficiently in the digital landscape.

For retailers to adopt a "Digital-First Retail" approach is not only seen as the only solution to this downturn, but could also allow them to take full advantage of the growing customer preference for online shopping.

A costly but unrewarding omnipresence

With the rise of online consumption, retailers' profits are being squeezed, "as the cost of serving customers anytime, anywhere and at any speed does not generate sufficient revenue growth to maximise the return on existing investments in technology, systems, infrastructure and people, let alone new investments," the report reads.

After analysing 50 US public retailers in various sectors - including apparel, department stores, hardlines and specialty retailers - the report found that while their average online presence has soared from 9.4 per cent in 2012 to 25.6 per cent in 2022, their profitability (as measured by average EBITDA percentage) has declined over the same period from 13.8 percent to just 8.3 percent.

There is no doubt that customer preference for digital shopping is currently on the rise. Figures show that 86 percent of consumers use the internet at least once to research a product during their shopping process.

These trends combined create a major problem for retailers: higher costs than the competition due to necessary digital investments and lower profits.