Revlon partners with Origin Material’s on sustainable packaging initiative

Beauty brand Revlon has partnered with Origin Materials on an initiative that aims to develop carbon negative materials for next generation cosmetics packaging.

As part of the deal, Revlon has signed a memorandum of understanding to reserve commercial volumes of Origin PET, a product made from carbon-negative CMF.

The initiative hopes to accelerate the development and commercialisation of new sustainable materials for cosmetics packaging through the use of Origin’s patented technology platform.

“Revlon’s initiative with Origin Materials will allow consumers at all price points to access sustainable, plant-based packaging,” said Keyla Lazardi, chief scientific officer for Revlon, in a release.

Lazardi continued: “As a company that is focused on driving sustainability in the beauty industry, Revlon is thrilled to advance the use of Origin’s carbon-negative bio-PET in the mass beauty space.”