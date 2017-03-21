Rich List: Top 10 Billionaires in Fashion 2017

The fashion industry is an ever-changing sector where anything goes. One year, your brand could be the most coveted and desirable it-brand, the next year it could be on the brink of bankruptcy. However, there are a few famed fashion houses and retailers who have fought against the odds and continue to deliver designs that satisfy their consumers fickle desires year in and year out. And it is precisely these fashion and retail companies who have become the leading international powerhouses, generating billions of dollars in revenue. But who are the entrepreneurs, the men and women behind these fashion empires, who continually manage to defy the fashion odds and increase their net worth year after year? Has Amancio Ortega managed to hold on to his title as the wealthiest man in fashion? Or has he been overtaken by another fashion mogul?

FashionUnited examines the net value and assets of the Top 10 Richest Billionaires in Fashion based on Forbes annual World’s Billionaire ranking and shares its findings in the StoryMap below.

Click the button 'Start Exploring' to get started. Use the arrows to navigate through our map or simply click on the icons on the world map to learn more.

FashionUnited is set to publish its own Richest People in Fashion List H1 2017 in June.