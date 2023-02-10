Richemont names two new eco-focused execs

Luxury conglomerate Richemont has announced the appointment of two new executives, both of which come with a focus on sustainability.

Bram Schot has been nominated by the group for election to the board of directors, subject to the approval of shareholders at its upcoming annual general meeting on September 6.

Serving as a non-executive director, Schot will join the company with a wealth of knowledge in the motor industry, serving in various capacities at the likes of Mercedes-Benz, Audi and Volkswagen.

At Audi, the Dutch exec was credited with leading the transition to electrification, providing him with an understanding of sustainability issues and the challenges surrounding energy transition.

Schot additionally serves as a non-executive director of Shell, where he is also a member of the Safety, Environmental and Sustainability Committee. He also serves on the Supervisory Board of Signify and is a senior advisor to a range of different companies.

CSO joins executive committee

Next to Schot, Richemont has also named Bérangère Ruchat as the new member of the group’s Senior Executive Committee in her capacity as chief sustainability officer.

Ruchat was first appointed to the position of CSO a year ago, bringing a wealth of expertise in the field of sustainability and collaborative work.

She has served in the same role at Firmenich Group, where she drove the firm’s sustainability strategy, and held the position of director of partnerships at Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition.

In a regulatory filing, Richemont’s chairman Johann Rupert said: “Richemont has a long-standing commitment to doing business responsibly and [Ruchat’s] appointment to the SEC is a further recognition of the importance of this transversal discipline to us as a group.

“It is also an acknowledgment of Berry’s ability to collaborate and build relationships with internal and external stakeholders to help them understand the company’s sustainability agenda, governance and progress.”