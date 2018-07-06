Rockport sells itself to Charlesbank Capital Partners

Chapter 11 Bankruptcy is an undeniable rough patch for any company. Shoe retailer Rockport has now agreed to sell itself to Charlesbank Capital Partners as part of their restructuring. The news was reported by Retail Dive. The sale, which will require approval by the court overseeing Rockport’s bankruptcy, is expected to close July 31.

Charlesbank 150 million dollar cash offer was chosen by Rockport as the stalking horse bid after four other offers. When Rockport had originally filed for bankruptcy they had an offer on hand from Charlesbank to buy their assets.

Reebok and parent company Adidas, the former owners of Rockport, adamantly do not want the deal to go through according to statements made by the brand in court. Their issue with this is that key assets will be transferred to Charlesbank without accounting for the 54 million dollars owed to them.

“Now, having reaped all the benefits of Adidas’s considerable operating expertise in foreign retail markers, the debtors propose to sell the very business that Adidas maintained for them and to leave Adidas and Reebok holding the bag,” attorneys for the brand said in court papers filed last June.

It is unclear as to what will happen with Rockport after it is bought by Charlesbank. Most likely, the firm will hold onto it until they decide to sell it to someone else, as is the classic equity model. As for whether Reebok and Adidas will be left holding the bag, that looks more likely than not.