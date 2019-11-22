Ross Stores revenues climb 8 percent for Q3

The company said on Thursday its Q3 net profit increased. Revenues increased by 8 percent from the same period last year.

The company's net profit for Q3 was 371 million dollars, climbed from 338 million dollars a year earlier. Furthermore, revenues climbed to 3,849 million dollars.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American chain of discount stores operating under the name ‘Ross Dress for Less’. Ross Stores operates almost 1500 Ross Dress for Less stores. Discounts is a younger retail concept with more than 200 stores.

As of 2019, Ross Stores has more than 88,100 employees and operates over 1,600 stores.

This story was generated by Arria, an AI tool that turns data into stories. You can report errors or bugs to [email protected]