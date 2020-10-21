SA company receives investment from TZP Group

SA Company, an outdoor lifestyle apparel business, has received a strategic investment from TZP Group through TZP Capital Partners III, LP, a private equity firm based in New York. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2014 by CEO Thomas DeSernia, Jr., SA Company is a high-growth e-commerce retailer that is focused on providing quality outdoor apparel and accessories. The company’s most popular product is their Face Shield line of tubular bandanas. SA Company has become synonymous with innovative, affordable products that for the outdoor experience, across fishing, hunting, boating, and similar outdoor verticals. DeSernia, Jr. will continue to lead the company in his role as CEO, Thomas DeSernia, Sr. will continue in his role as president, and the DeSernia family will maintain a meaningful ownership position in the company.

SA Company has experienced significant, profitable growth with revenue exceeding 100 million dollars as demand for affordable outdoor apparel has accelerated. As part of the investment, TZP will help support the company’s operations and continue to drive its growth by deepening existing customer relationships and increasing brand awareness, while also exploring new product categories and retail distribution opportunities in the future.

“TZP has been a great partner to me and our team, well before they became an investor in the business, helping us think through opportunities to enhance the business and positioning SA for continued success. We are excited to enter into this new chapter of growth with TZP and believe that they will be a strong partner as we look to further establish our leadership position in the outdoor lifestyle category,” said DeSernia, Jr. in a statement. “We believe that our customers shouldn’t have to choose between price and quality gear, and we’re proud to offer the combination of quality, value and style that they are looking for to safely and comfortably enjoy the outdoor activities they love, now more than ever before. We expect the TZP partnership to help us further accelerate the tremendous growth we have seen in the business to date, allowing us to better serve the needs of our current and future customers and fulfill our mission to make accessible apparel and accessories to enjoy the outdoor lifestyle.”

“SA Company has significantly disrupted the outdoor lifestyle apparel business by focusing on value, comfort and style, providing quality products at competitive prices targeting fishing, hunting, boating, and similar outdoor verticals. Unlike many other brands, SA has tapped into the outdoor enthusiasts’ need to enjoy the outdoors without having to overpay for the gear they need,” said Dan Galpern, partner at TZP, in a statement.

“We were impressed by Thomas and his team’s execution, the strong financial performance and scalability of the SA Company business model, the foundation of which was built on an exceptional DTC brand. With a solid platform in place, strong profitability and a loyal, growing community of outdoor enthusiasts, the Company is well positioned to benefit from the continued outdoor and ecommerce industry tailwinds. We are grateful for the opportunity to join Thomas and the talented SA team to help capitalize on the significant growth opportunities ahead,” Galpern added.

Dan Galpern, Jarrad Berman, Matt Doherty, and Geoffrey Allard worked on the transaction for TZP. Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Greenberg Traurig, LLP provided legal counsel.

photo: courtesy of PR Newswire