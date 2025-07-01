Safilo becomes eyewear licensing partner of Victoria Beckham

Italian eyewear group Safilo and Victoria Beckham, creative director and founder of the eponymous fashion label, have signed a new licensing deal. The ten-year agreement covers the development, production and distribution of Victoria Beckham eyewear collections, and runs until the end of December 2035.

The entire product line, which includes optical frames and sunglasses, will be presented for the spring/summer 2026 season. It will be available in stores from January 2026.

Angelo Trocchia, CEO of Safilo Group, said in a statement: "We will work together to strengthen the brand's position as a global benchmark for women's eyewear in the high-fashion segment. We will offer uniquely designed and beautifully crafted pieces characterised by their attention to detail, minimalist design and sophisticated aesthetic. This is a luxury offering strengthened by the influence and legacy of Victoria Beckham, who has successfully built and established her brand in the fashion industry."

Beckham also praised the new partnership. "I am thrilled to be collaborating with Safilo to take Victoria Beckham eyewear to a new level," she said in a statement. "Their unparalleled expertise in the industry is built on a long-standing reputation for excellent quality and craftsmanship. Given their global presence and strong industry expertise, I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead. I can't wait to bring our shared vision to life."

Victoria Beckham Image: Hippolyte Petit