Salvatore Ferragamo launches Sustainable Thinking online platform

Italian fashion house Salvatore Ferragamo is revamping its sustainable policy with a ‘Sustainable Thinking’ online platform that will “host, cultivate and amplify discussions” about sustainability, inclusivity and community support.

The platform will be accessible from sustainability.ferragamo.com and aims to showcase the brand’s responsible projects and activities together in one conceptual space, alongside “sparking conversations” on the continuous evolution of sustainability issues.

There will be a focus on “dialogue and open-mindedness,” said the brand, with features from an international network of contributors with diverse experiences and perspectives.

Micaela le Divelec Lemmi, chief executive of Salvatore Ferragamo, said in a statement: “Our industry has had to rethink timing and priorities. Sustainable Thinking is a starting point and the course we are charting to achieve the shared dream of an ever more sustainable future.

“Sustainable Thinking is our commitment to being responsible in the creation of real and long-lasting beauty, by drawing on the fundamental values of Genius loci, like masterful craftsmanship, technology, research and sustainability.”

The ‘Sustainable Thinking’ platform will be available in eight languages and has been optimised for all devices.