Selfridges launches directory zine, Yellow Pages

Luxury department store Selfridges has launched a “directory of now”, showcasing the latest fashion, design and culture in the form of a 72-page printed zine.

Dubbed ‘Yellow Pages’, the free publication has been designed in partnership with editorial director Richard Turley and has been created alongside Yell, which has loaned the name of its own telephone directory for the project.

Described to be a creative agenda for September and October, the Yellow Pages includes information on exclusive Selfridges product launches, installations and destinations with brand partners, as well as details on new social spaces in Selfridges, such as Jackson Boxer’s new restaurant and music venue, Selfridges Lounge.

In a release, the retailer’s executive creative director, Laura Weir, said: “This September, through Yellow Pages, Selfridges becomes a directory of fashion and culture with a kaleidoscopic curation of experiences and cultural collaborations, coming to life in our stores, digitally, across our windows and in a new print publication.

“We’re positioning ourselves at the epicentre of new season and cultural conversation, helping customers to navigate straight to the ‘good stuff’.”

Alongside the launch of the zine, Selfridges’ windows will extend the concept as a platform for collaborators and key cultural moments, with displays for Danny Boyle’s Free Your Mind production, entertainment company A24’s re-release of the Talking Heads documentary and The Red Sun is High exhibition by artist Gray Wielebinski.

Headlines from the zine will also be included in the windows, some of which are complete with audio for the visually impaired.