Shein to launch inaugural design summit for emerging designers

Fast fashion e-tailer Shein is set to host its first inaugural Shein X Design Summit, which will see designers, artists and industry leaders come together at City Market Social House in LA, California.

Scheduled for April 1, the day-long event looks to empower and celebrate both independent and emerging designers, while encouraging them to take part in the company’s flagship incubator programme ‘Shein X’ to further drive their business.

Among the summit’s programme will be a range of networking opportunities, as well as panels with the likes of designer LaQuan Smith, celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly, co-creative director at Monse Laura Kim and model Josephine Skriver.

Topics that will be discussed include entrepreneurship and social media skills, while attendees will also be able to network with stylists, merchandisers, buyers and influencers, among others.

In a release, Shein’s US president, George Chiao, said: "At Shein, we're committed to empowering aspiring entrepreneurs.

"Since we launched Shein X in 2021, thousands of entrepreneurs have been able to elevate their brands on the global stage through the programme.

“This year, we're looking to onboard 1,000 more, and we're excited to partner with visionaries and veterans from across the fashion industry to guide and support the next generation of designers and artists."