Shiseido debuts AI Makeup Advisor in collaboration with Revieve

Prestige beauty group Shiseido has introduced an artificial intelligence (AI) makeup advisor to its offering created by Revieve, a personalised digital tech company.

Launching for customers in the EMEA region, the AI Makeup Advisor utilises Revieve’s AI Selfie Analysis programme that combines personalised recommendations with virtual try-on technology to provide users with advice on makeup.

The technology is available to use through Shiseido’s website, where customers can upload a selfie and answer questions based on their beauty goals. Users will then receive a list of recommended products for full makeup application and will be able to try products on via the uploaded selfie.

Using this data, Revieve said brands are able to gain a “clear understanding of their consumers”, including how they interact with touchpoints, giving them insight to a customer's purchase journey.

The duo have collaborated since 2019, starting with the launch of a Skincare Advisor now used throughout all Shiseido markets. The new technology builds on the companies partnership, aiding Shiseido’s mission of becoming “the leading personal beauty wellness company”, the group said in a release.

“While our partnership with Revieve started in the skincare category, we are excited to continue this ongoing collaboration and expand to makeup,” said Romain Carrega, EMEA prestige director of the Japanese cosmetics brand.

Carrega continued: “Shiseido’s customers can now purchase new products with full confidence and discover a makeup routine that works for them. Delivering these innovations to consumers to pursue beauty and wellness have been part of the Shiseido DNA since day one.”