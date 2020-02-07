Skechers revenue grows 23 percent for Q4

The company said on Thursday its Q4 net profit grew Compared with the same period last year, revenues climbed by 23 percent.

The company's net profit for Q4 was 60 million dollar, grew from 48 million dollar a year earlier. Revenues increased to 1,331 million dollar.

Skechers USA, Inc. is an American lifestyle and performance footwear company, founded in California in 1992. Headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California, and listed in New York, the brand is now the third largest athletic footwear brand in the United States.

As of 2019, Skechers has more than 12,600 employees and operates over 3,000 stores.

This story was generated by Arria, an NLG tool that turns data into stories. If you spot an error, please help and let us know at [email protected]