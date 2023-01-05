Skincare brand Glowbar secures 10 million dollar growth investment

Glowbar, a skincare brand centred around 30 minute facials, has announced the closing of a 10 million dollar growth investment led by seasoned investment firm Peterson Partners.

In a release, the New York-based company said it will utilise the funding to double its store count by the end of 2023.

Among its plans, and in addition to growing its Tri-state area footprint, the firm is looking to open in additional markets along the East coast.

The capital will be further used to expand headcount across the organisation, including its senior leadership team, as well as investing in training for Glowbar’s licensed estheticians.

The company was founded in 2019 by CEO Rachel Liverman, who aimed to bring a “holistic approach to wellness” to the beauty industry

In a release, Liverman said: “Glowbar is changing the way people take care of their skin, and we’ve spent the past few years perfecting our studios’ operations while honing in on exactly what our clients are looking for, all of which have given us a real runway for growth in the wellcare category.

“We have built a strong foundation and want to continue to offer the best facials out there.

“So much of this raise is timed to prioritising our forever first client - our team - and with new markets on the horizon, it felt like the natural moment to scale and further our mission to deliver digestible, results-driven skincare to the masses.”