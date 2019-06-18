Sneaker brand P448 to open flagship stores in Milan and New York

P448, the Italian sneaker brand recently acquired by StreetTrend LLC and Panda Srl, has announced plans to open flagship stores in 2020 in Milan and New York, following a series of pop-up stores in London, New York, Milan and Rome. The brand has also announced it will be expanding into new markets in 2019, namely Russia, Eastern Europe, Scandinavia, the Middle East, South Korea and Japan.

Commenting on these developments, P448 non-executive chairman Wayne Kulkin said in a statement: “we look forward our next steps with an e-commerce expansion as well as mono brand stores and creating a unique experience to our multi brand customers”.

The company registered an annual volume of business of 8 million euro in 2018 (approximately 8.9 million US dollars or 7.1 million pounds), a growth of nearly 40 percent compared to the previous year. In 2019, P448 expects to reach a turnover of over 12 million euro. Its sneakers are currently distributed in over 1,000 retailers worldwide.

Picture: courtesy of P448