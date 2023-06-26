SportsShoes.com reports Q1 turnover up 20 percent

SportsShoes.com, the premium online running shoes, running clothing and outdoor gear retailer, has reported that its Q1 turnover for the financial year started March 1, 2023, is up 20 percent year-on-year, helped by successful running shoe launches, including Nike Vaporfly 3, Asics Gel-Nimbus 25 and Hoka Clifton 9.

The online retailer, which has a turnover of 83.8 million pounds, also added that it added 140,000 new customers in Q1 and secured orders from 200,000 repeat customers.

Commenting on the strong start to the company’s latest financial year, SportsShoes.com managing director, Brett Bannister, said in a statement: “We have developed strong momentum over our first quarter and hope to carry this on throughout the rest of our financial year. The success we have had with product launches for our brand partners has been amazing. Outstanding product launches are absolutely central to what we do and they are key to our strategy going forward.

“At the same time, our inventive activation initiatives have had an excellent positive impact. In particular, they connect us and our brand partners with our athlete community from the elite to the casual runner. We know that if we continue to concentrate on combining outstanding product launches with high profile and empowering activation initiatives, the increased sales and customer numbers will follow.”

This latest news follows SportsShoes.com opening a new 10,750 square-foot creative and tech hub adjacent to its Bradford head office and warehouse facilities. Called Unit 2, the hub can accommodate 100 people over two floors and represents a 2.5-million-pound investment as part of the company’s ongoing strategic growth plan. Unit 2 is now home to the company’s digital, marketing, commercial and management teams.

SportsShoes.com offers more than 17,000 products from 150 global running and outdoor brands, such as Asics, Nike, Adidas, Hoka and New Balance, as well as outdoor brands, including Haglöfs, Montane, Rab and Patagonia.