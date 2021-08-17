Stars Design Group acquires influencers fashion brand INSPR

US apparel design and manufacturing company Stars Design Group has acquired New York-based influencer fashion brand INSPR.

The acquisition will expand INSPR’s offerings through design, manufacturing, brand development, marketing services, e-commerce and expansion into brick and mortar, the company said in a release.

INSPR will re-launch in the fall of 2021 with new limited edition influencer collections sold through its website.

The deal is a partnership with Steve Smith, CEO of the Lawrence Group and Will Smith, managing director of investments and asset management at real estate development company, New + Found.

As part of the deal, Chantel Waterbury, co-founder and former CEO of INSPR, has moved into the role of president at the new INSPR, LLP.

“I am thrilled that we have found such incredible partners in Stars Design Group and Steve and Will Smith,” Waterbury commented. “This partnership will allow INSPR to take our business model from collaborations to brand incubations for a new generation of creators and entrepreneurs.

“From sourcing and product development to innovations in physical retail, we have the expertise to fully support and grow a portfolio of fresh and inspiring brands and voices.”