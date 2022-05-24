Stitch Fix appoints new chief marketing officer

Stitch Fix has announced the appointment of Debbie Rose Woloshin to chief marketing officer, effective immediately.

Woloshin will be joining the online personal shopping platform from Marc Jacobs, where she served in the same position. She has also led marketing at the Frye Company and Ann, Inc.

In her new role, Woloshin will be responsible for leading the company’s marketing team across the US and UK, reporting directly to Stitch Fix CEO, Elizabeth Spaulding.

In a release, Spaulding said she was thrilled to welcome Woloshin to the team, adding that there were many opportunities to come within the company as it expands its offering and brings its experience to more clients.

Spaulding added: “Debbie has built and grown some of fashion’s most beloved brands, and we’re looking forward to the wealth of creative and commercial experience she’ll bring to Stitch Fix.

“Debbie will play a central role in telling our story as we become the global destination for personalised shopping, styling and inspiration.”

Woloshin also expressed similar sentiments in joining the company, stating: “I’m excited to be part of creating the future of retail and styling with an organisation and team that uses technology and feedback in innovative ways across its business.”