Superdry names Hotel Choclat CMO as new board member

Superdry has announced the appointment of Lysa Hardy to its board as an independent non-executive director, effective from May 1, 2023.

Hardy boasts a range of experience in marketing positions across technology and retail, including private equity and international roles.

Currently, she serves as chief marketing officer and executive director at Hotel Chocolat and is the co-founder and non-executive director of skincare start-up, Beauty & Vitality.

She has also held various roles at the likes of T-Mobile and Holland & Barrett, as well as at British heritage brand Joules, where she held the position of chief customer officer for almost two years.

In a regulatory filing, Peter Sjölander, chair of Superdry’s board, said: “On behalf of the board, I am delighted to welcome Lysa as our new non-executive director.

“Her depth of experience in digital marketing and global business transformation will enhance the board’s skillset as we continue to deliver on our strategic objectives.”

Hardy’s appointment comes at somewhat of a point of reckoning for the UK branded apparel company, which has recently experienced an unsteady sales environment and has also been at the forefront of buyout rumours.

In December last year, the brand secured an 80 million pound loan facility after it reported “a material uncertainty” in its financial statements.