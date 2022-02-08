Sustainability round-up January 2022

As FashionUnited is continuing its monthly sustainability round-up in 2022, we have decided a change in format was in order. In the three years since the first regular round-up began, much has changed - sustainability has finally risen from “nice to have” to “must have” with companies increasingly realising that investing in sustainability also makes economic sense.

This means that instead of presenting a wide range of different sustainability initiatives each month, we will focus on more targeted, far-reaching measures. Read on for the sustainability highlights of January 2022 and let us know how you like the new format.

Sustainable shoes

Sustainable shoes, is that possible? Preferably vegan and/or compostable? Yes, it is! FashionUnited has found five young, sustainable shoe brands from around the world that show that fashion-conscious shoes can also have a light carbon footprint and can be linked to social projects. The labels Flamingos Life (Spain), Native Shoes (USA), Yatay (Italy), Nat-2 (Germany) and Nisolo (USA) show how it's done. Worth supporting!

Textile processing: from wet to dry

Regular readers of our sustainability round-up know that the global sustainability initiative Fashion for Good features prominently in many months. This time it is about a new joint project called “D(r)ye Factory of the Future”, which aims to accelerate the transition from wet to dry processing. And this is needed urgently as textile processing is responsible for the highest greenhouse gas emissions and the largest water and chemical consumption in the fashion value chain. The project therefore brings together several innovations in textile pre-treatment and dyeing that have the potential to reduce emissions by up to 89 per cent and water consumption by 83 to 95 per cent. More of this please!

Independent textile testing institute Oeko-Tex presents its new “Impact Calculator”, which can be used to measure and quantify CO2 emissions and water consumption in line with the climate targets of fashion companies.

Tech giant Google and preservation NGO WWF have developed a tool that aims to give data insights for the fashion industry to make better sourcing decisions. The digital platform, called Global Fibre Impact Explorer (GFIE), combines Google Cloud’s technical capabilities with WWF’s conservation expertise to help fashion brands make more sustainable sourcing decisions. The primary goal is to identify high risk fibres in brands’ portfolios and then guide them to recommendations on how to support local initiatives to improve their environmental impact.

Underwear is recyclable

In January, we were impressed by an initiative from US lingerie brand Parade, which launched a free underwear recycling programme in partnership with leading international recycling company TerraCycle. “Second Life by Parade” is TerraCycle's first nationwide recycling programme for the underwear category, designed to keep unwanted underwear out of landfills and help consumers reduce their carbon footprint. We think it's brilliant!

Ambercycle, a Los Angeles-based recycler of used clothing, has announced a 21.6 million US dollar (approximately 16 million British pounds) Series A funding round to help build a circular ecosystem in the fashion industry.

Brand initiatives

Last but not least, let’s look at the sustainability efforts by different brands, for example more sustainable collections like the Adidas for Prada Re-Nylon collection, Rixo’s sustainable denim collection and Canada Goose's most sustainable capsule collection to date. Also, Moncler is going fur-free and Pronovias is giving bridal dresses a ‘Second Life’. Congratulations!