Target appoints new chief digital and product officer

US department store chain Target has announced the appointment of Prat Vemana as its new chief digital and product officer.

Vemana has been tasked with leading the company’s digital teams, including those in site merchandising, user experience, digital operations and product, as well as its online marketplace, Target+.

He will also oversee the support for Target’s product teams, offering a “holistic view” on its product strategy and outlining priorities, the retailer said in a release.

Vemana has joined the team from his most recent role at Kaiser Permanente, where he served as senior vice president and chief digital officer.

During his time at the company, he was credited with helping the firm advance its digital strategy by modernising its platforms for greater speed and agility.

Speaking via a Target blog post, Vemana said on his appointment: “I’m thrilled to join a company with such strong values that align with many of my own personal values.

“I believe that health and wellness is a basic need, not a nice-to-have. And when I think about digital experiences, for example, I’m hard-wired to think about accessibility. It matters to me that Target is a company which takes action on its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.”