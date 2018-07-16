Ted Baker signs licensing agreement with Delta Galil

British brand Ted Baker and Israeli textile firm Delta Galil are joining forces. The two companies have signed a licensing agreement to allow Delta Galil to develop, produce and distribute men’s underwear, loungewear and thermal wear for Ted Baker worldwide.

“We are very excited to partner with the brand and expand it into new categories. This partnership represents a significant opportunity for Delta Galil to grow its global portfolio of premium brands, as Ted Baker’s elevated apparel resonates with men across the world”, said Isaac Dabah, CEO of Delta Galil, in a statement.

License agreements are not foreign to Ted Baker, as this is the 22nd time the British brand expands its product offering in this manner. Its fragrances, homewares and tailoring are licensed products, to name just a few examples.

The new collection, which is set to include a wide range of men’s underwear, thermal base layers, and pajama sets, among other items, will be launched in the Spring/Summer of 2019 at Ted Baker stores worldwide, selected retailers and Ted Baker’s website. Prices were not yet disclosed.