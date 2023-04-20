The Body Shop CEO steps down, former Coach exec named interim

Global cosmetics company The Body Shop has announced that its chief executive officer David Philip Boynton is set to step down from April 21, 2023.

As outlined in a notice to the market by the retailer’s parent company Natura & Co., Boynton will be replaced in an interim capacity by Ian Martin Bickley, who will help in the group’s mission to find a permanent successor.

In the filing, Natura’s chief financial and investor relations officer, Guilherme Strano Castellan, thanked Boynton for his contribution to the group, noting that he led The Body Shop through a transition period after it was acquired from L’Oréal.

In the meantime, Bickley has been tasked with supporting Natura in refining the current business plan and transformation agenda of The Body Shop, while aiding it in the road to profitability, cash conversion recovery and return to sustainable revenue.

Bickley initially joined Natura in 2019 as a member of the group’s board of directors, and also serves in the same role at footwear specialist Crocs.

Prior to Natura, he held a range of leadership positions at Tapestry-owned Coach over the course of 24 years, including vice president and representative director Japan and, most recently, president of Coach International.

Bickley was credited with accelerating the international growth of the luxury label and driving global omnichannel growth at the companies he has previously worked for.