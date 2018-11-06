The Children's Place announces departure of two senior executives

The Children’s Place, Inc. has announced that Pamela Wallack, president of global product and CFO Anurup Pruthi have left the business. The company also reaffirmed EPS guidance for the third quarter.

“As we approach the last phase of our major systems implementations, the opportunity exists for significant efficiencies across the organization, and today we are announcing a more streamlined senior leadership structure. I will permanently reassume direct responsibility for product and Mike Scarpa will permanently reassume the CFO title, in addition to his current COO title. Pamela Wallack and Anurup Pruthi have left the business to pursue other opportunities,” said Jane Elfers, President and CEO of the company in a statement.

“We delivered positive comp sales every month in Q3 resulting in a positive high single digit comp for the quarter. In light of our strong performance, we are reaffirming our Q3 EPS guidance,” added Elfers.

Picture:Children's Place website