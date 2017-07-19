The future of Inditex in three words: "solid, sustainable and integrated"

Inditex CEO Pablo Isla has unraveled the keys to the future of the world's largest fashion retailer: "solid, sustainable and integrated" growth that revolves around a business network model that integrates traditional stores and online sales.

On Tuesday, Inditex held its General Shareholders' Meeting, an opportunity that the CEO of the company took advantage of to explain the group's sustainable growth strategy, a strategy that starts with Inditex's conception as a corporation that "generates social and environmental value".

During his speech, Isla highlighted the "solid and sustainable growth" of the company in 2016 and defined Inditex as a company dedicated to its people and creative talent and supported by an integrated model of physical and online stores.

A good example of Inditex's growing interest in further refining its sustainability-based growth model is its 'Closing the Loop' program for the reuse and recycling of textile products. This initiative has enabled the collection in one year of more than 7,100 tons of garments, footwear and accessories through containers in stores, offices, and logistics centers.

In addition, the shareholders who met at the company's headquarters in Arteixo approved the group's performance in 2016. Last year, Inditex surpassed the 7,200-point mark in 93 countries, operating its online stores in 41 markets.

Inditex pays dividend 13 percent higher than a year ago

The group's revenue reached 23,310 million euros, driven by growth in all regions in which the group operates. The profit amounted to 3,160 million euros.

Inditex will pay its shareholders a dividend of 0.68 euros per share, equivalent to 2,117 million euros depending on the current number of shares entitled to receive it, up 13.3 percent year-on-year. Dividend has risen 89 percent in the last five years.

Thus, the founder and main shareholder of Inditex, Amancio Ortega, will be paid 1,256 million euros as dividends of the company, compared to the 1,108 million euros that he received for this same concept last year.

Photo:Inditex Web, Spain