The Hut Group non-exec director steps down

E-commerce retailer The Hut Group (THG) has announced its non-executive director, Tiffany Hall, will be stepping down from its board, effective immediately.

Hall, who has been with the technology platform for 12 months, was said to be leaving for “family reasons”.

In a statement, THG CEO Matthew Moulding thanked Hall for her contribution, most notably as the company’s chair of the remuneration committee.

Damian Sanders, THG’s chair of the audit committee, will take over the position on an interim basis, resuming his previous role at the Manchester-based company.

On her departure, Hall said: “Although my time with the group has been shorter than anticipated, I have huge respect and admiration for everything Matthew Moulding and the board have achieved and I believe THG has great long-term prospects. I wish the team continued success.”