The Vampire's Wife to shutter label with immediate effect

After a challenging year in which British fashion label The Vampire’s Wife resolved a significant debt with HMRC incurred during the pandemic, the brand has announced its permanent closure.

The company, renowned for its glamorous gothic dresses, cited "upheaval in the wholesale market" as the primary reason for ceasing operations. While specific details regarding the wholesale issues were not disclosed, it is known that the brand was heavily affected by the collapse of MatchesFashion. Under the new ownership of Frasers Group, MatchesFashion was placed into administration, leaving many brands, including The Vampire’s Wife, unpaid. Consequently, the collection has been significantly discounted.

Founded in 2015 by Susie Cave, spouse of musician Nick Cave, The Vampire’s Wife quickly gained acclaim for its distinctive prints and romantic aesthetic. The brand became a favorite among fashion enthusiasts, celebrated for its unique and ethereal designs.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Susie Cave reflected on her decade-long journey with the brand: “After ten years as the creative director of The Vampire’s Wife, it is time for me to say goodbye. I say this with great sadness and want to express my undying gratitude to you all for your support. I wish to thank my extended family at The Vampire’s Wife who helped me create such beautiful things. I cannot describe how much you have all meant to me.”

To mark its closure, The Vampire’s Wife will hold a final sale at the Music Room in London’s Mayfair this weekend, offering fans a last chance to purchase its iconic pieces.