Tissa Fontaneda raises capital to fund international expansion

Madrid-based, Spanish leather goods brand Tissa Fontaneda is entering its 15th anniversary in 2026 with its first-ever external investor, as it looks to accelerate its international expansion in key markets, including the US and the Middle East.

In a statement, Tissa Fontaneda, which has become known for its handcrafted ready-to-wear and accessories alongside its signature ‘bubble’ leather and textiles, said that the company has taken on its first strategic partner, Daniel Codes Llamas, who has joined as chief executive officer.

The strategic investment and CEO appointment are designed to evolve the heritage atelier into an international luxury house, with the multistage funding geared at accelerating the company’s international expansion, digital development and strategic positioning in markets, including North America, Japan, the Middle East, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Tissa Fontaneda campaign Credits: Tissa Fontaneda

Since the label was founded in 2010, luxury veteran Tissa Fontaneda, who has previously worked for brands such as Loewe, Cartier, Dunhill, Connolly and Louis Vuitton, has independently led the family-run business as creative director. The brand has garnered a loyal community across Europe and the Middle East, supported by flagship stores in Madrid and London and a wholesale network spanning 19 countries.

The addition of Codes Llamas to the business brings “a renewed strategic direction,” added the Spanish brand, based on financial structuring, brand scalability and professional management, as well as his expertise in transforming design-led businesses into high-value, globally positioned luxury brands.

“Our goal has always been to create pieces that make people feel something, softness, joy, beauty,” said Fontaneda. “With this new chapter, we can share that emotion more widely while remaining true to our roots in craftsmanship and care.”

Tissa Fontaneda London boutique Credits: Tissa Fontaneda

Tissa Fontaneda to focus on marketing, wholesale, and e-commerce to evolve into an international luxury house

The brand’s strategic plan moving forward is to evolve Fontaneda’s artisanal vision into a scalable business model poised for broader international growth. The new capital will be directed towards marketing, wholesale, e-commerce, and the professionalisation of operations, including the strengthening of the company’s international supply and retail network.

Wholesale expansion represents a key driver in its international growth strategy, with the brand seeking to deepen its presence in high-potential regions such as North America and the Middle East, building on its existing foundations.

It is also looking to target niche, strategically significant markets, such as Japan, “where craftsmanship and artisanal heritage resonate strongly with local consumers,” and has partnered with a wholesale showroom in Italy to support these efforts.

Tissa Fontaneda has also relaunched its website, strengthening its e-commerce capabilities and expanding its storytelling and social media programme across a variety of platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, as it looks to attract a new generation of global consumers, including Gen Z, “who value authenticity, craftsmanship, and purpose-driven design”.

Tissa Fontaneda campaign Credits: Tissa Fontaneda

There will also be investment into the brand’s marketing strategy, centred on “deepening the sense of community,” which has long defined the brand. This will happen through elevating storytelling and expanding brand touchpoints by reinforcing “the emotional world that sits at the heart of its luxury proposition”.

Codes Llamas added: “This new stage doesn’t change the soul of Tissa Fontaneda, it enhances it. The combination of Tissa’s artistic sensitivity and a modern management approach will allow us to bring the emotive experience of Tissa Fontaneda luxury products to new audiences while keeping its authenticity intact.”

Tissa Fontaneda London boutique Credits: Tissa Fontaneda