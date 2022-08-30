Tommy Hilfiger Global appoints first chief merchandising officer

Tommy Hilfiger has announced the appointment of Nadia Azria to its newly created role of chief merchandising officer, Tommy Hilfiger Global, effective November 1.

Azria will be tasked with leading the company’s goal to raise consumer desire and strengthen its premium position as a global lifestyle brand.

Additionally, Azria will oversee the strategic management and creation of all global Tommy Hilfiger products, including merchandising, product development, buying, operations and collaborations.

This new role will drive cross-category alignment and growth across both the Tommy Hilfiger and Tommy Jeans labels, the brand said in a release, strengthening its presence, increasing pricing power across all product groups and boosting local relevance.

Azria joins the brand from Nike, where she most recently held the role of vice president, merchandising One Nike Market Place. During her time there, she was responsible for designing and implementing the brand’s merchandising strategy in regards to vertical retail.

She also spent over 13 years at Ralph Lauren, serving in various leadership positions within a range of departments, including EMEA chief merchandising officer.

In the release, Avery Baker, president and chief brand officer, Tommy Hilfiger Global, said she was excited to welcome Azria to the team, adding: “Her passion for product and drive for constant transformation will ensure that Tommy Hilfiger remains relevant with our brand fans.”