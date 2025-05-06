U.S. Polo Assn. targeting 3 billion US dollars in sales

Global sports brand U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), has delivered record-breaking sales in 2024, hitting 2.5 billion US dollars globally, as it gains market share in Western Europe, the Middle East and Latin America, as well as continued growth in North America.

In a statement, U.S. Polo Assn. said the continued record growth was a result of it expanding its existing footprint across all regions of the world, including “steady growth” in North America, the brand’s largest market, as well as building momentum in Western Europe, Middle East and Latin America, and “significantly growing” in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe.

The brand also contributes its growth to becoming the largest and fastest growing menswear brand in India, with the brand targeting a billion dollars of retail sales in the country in the coming years.

Following its success last year, U.S. Polo Assn. has set itself a “near-term” target of 3 billion US dollars and 1,500 stores by 2030. It will also be actively launching in several new strategic markets this year, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Poland and Thailand.

Currently, U.S. Polo Assn.'s footprint spans across 190 countries, with some 1,100 retail stores and thousands of other locations, including department stores, speciality retail, sporting goods channels, and e-commerce.

The brand, which offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children, is also continuing to climb the retail ranks as one of the largest global licensed sports brands in the world, ranking in the top five alongside the NFL, MLB, and NBA, according to License Global.

U.S. Polo Assn. looking to have 1,500 stores by 2030

J. Michael Prince, president and chief executive of USPA Global, the company that manages and markets the U.S. Polo Assn. brand globally, said: "The strength of our sport-inspired brand, great quality products and overall global momentum has resulted in yet another record year for U.S. Polo Assn.

"Our biggest growth engine for U.S. Polo Assn. around the world is our direct-to-consumer sales, whether that's in our sport-inspired stores or through our branded e-commerce sites, which enable consumers to engage with the brand and our authentic connection to the sport. For U.S. Polo Assn., our significant growth in direct-to-consumer channels can be directly attributed to our strategic initiatives to enhance customer engagement and build brand awareness in ways that improve the overall customer experience.”

At the heart of its growth strategy is the focus on its retail store expansion worldwide and hitting its target of having 1,500 stores by 2030, as well as continuing to build on its successful digital strategies to generate record growth in e-commerce with some 50 brand sites in 20 languages. It adds that retail sales growth can be attributed to new site launches in India, the UK, Japan and Romania, which the brand said all demonstrate “tremendous e-commerce momentum”.

Price added: "We remain committed to entering new partnerships and opportunities to drive our international market expansion and grow our product category offerings while also elevating our global brand strategy, strengthening our strategic sports relationships and philanthropic mission while deepening our authentic connection to the sport of polo.”