Uniqlo Japan August same-store sales increase 14.9 percent

August 2022 same-store sales including online sales at Uniqlo Japan, part of the Fast Retailing Group, increased by 14.9 percent year on year while total sales including online sales increased by 18.4 percent.

The company attributed same-store sales increase in August to persistently high temperatures supporting strong sales of summer ranges. The company said that sales of new on-trend products also proved strong.

The company opened six Uniqlo stores in Japan during the month under review and closed one store.