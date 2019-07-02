Uniqlo Japan: June same-store sales surge 27.3 percent

Uniqlo Japan, part of the Fast Retailing Group has reported 27.3 percent jump in June 2019 same-store sales including online sales. The company said, total sales including online sales increased by 26.9 percent.

Uniqlo Japan has attributed the rise in same-store sales in June to strong sales of summer ranges, and the moving of its Uniqlo anniversary sale from May to June.

The company opened two Uniqlo stores in Japan and closed four stores during the month under review.

Picture:Facebook/Uniqlo Japan