November 2018 same-store sales including online sales at Uniqlo Japan, a part of Fast Retailing Group, decreased by 4.3 percent year on year while total sales including online sales decreased by 4.4 percent.

The company attributed the decline in same-store sales in November to persistently warm weather, weakening demand for winter clothing. Uniqlo opened one store in Japan during the month under review.

Picture:Facebook/Uniqlo