Uniqlo Japan September same-store sales surge

September 2024 same-store sales including online sales increased by 22.1 percent at Uniqlo Japan, while total sales including online sales increased by 24.7 percent.

The company, part of the Fast Retailing Group said in a release that same-store sales expanded significantly year on year in September on the back of strong sales of summer ranges during the persistently hot month, and buoyant sales of clothing items like haori-style jackets that can be worn as the seasons change.

On September 26, 2024, the company opened its first permanent store in Poland, Uniqlo Arkadia in Warsaw. The company opened 10 stores and closed six store during the month under review.