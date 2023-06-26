Unspun secures 14 million dollar funding to support 3D weaving tech

Textile innovator Unspun has announced that it has raised 14 million dollars in a Series A funding round to support its 3D weaving technology, Vega.

The primary focus of the funding, led by Lowercarbon Capital, will be to aid in the expansion of the company’s manufacturing operations for the Vega tech, initially developed to address the need for sustainable production methods.

Powered by Unspun’s proprietary technology, Vega machinery can weave a pair of pants in less than 10 minutes directly from yarns, both reducing the time for finishing and transportation costs and emissions.

According to the firm, the approach allows products to be created upon request, minimising waste and giving brands further control over their inventory.

To further bolster the offering, Unspun said it is planning to introduce consumer products and forge additional partnerships later this year, while it is also preparing to establish its first micro-factory where it will demonstrate the production.

In a release, Walden Lam, the co-founder of Unspun, said: "This is the first major investment made by Lowercarbon in the fashion space, underscoring our potential to create sea-change across an entire industry.

“We are excited to partner with the most ambitious apparel brands and designers to solve the existential crisis facing the industry, and Vega is an important step on this journey."