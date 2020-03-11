Urban Outfitters reports sales in decline in Milan and Seattle

Ahead of its participation at the BofA Securities Consumer & Retail Technology Conference 2020, Urban Outfitters, Inc. has announced that over the past week, the company has seen a decline in store traffic and sales in areas heavily impacted by COVID-19 such as Milan, Italy and Seattle, Washington, as well as a few additional locations.

While the company said that the impact has not been significant to stores in other locations or to its digital channel, due to the uncertainty around the spread of COVID-19 in North America and Europe, at this time, it cannot forecast the extent to which the virus outbreak will impact business in the first quarter.

Picture:Facebook/Anthropologie