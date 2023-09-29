US imposes import restrictions on three additional Chinese companies with forced labour links

The United States has expanded import restrictions, targeting three additional Chinese companies implicated in using forced labour, particularly involving Uyghur minorities, in an effort to eliminate such goods from the U.S. supply chain.

Xinjiang Tianmian Foundation Textile Co Ltd, Xinjiang Tianshan Wool Textile Co. Ltd, and Xinjiang Zhongtai Group Co. Ltd have been added to the Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act Entity List, now totaling 27 entities.

These designations were made due to the companies' involvement in practices concerning Uyghurs and other persecuted groups. U.S. officials have accused Chinese authorities of establishing labor camps in Xinjiang, a claim denied by Beijing.

Despite enforcement efforts, there is frustration among some Uyghur groups and activists regarding the pace and effectiveness of the Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act.