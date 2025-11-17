V2 Retail records significant turnaround in Q2 FY26

V2 Retail, a leading value fashion retailer, delivered a robust performance in the second quarter of fiscal Year 2026, triggering a surge in its share price. The company reported a consolidated revenue of 708.6 crore, an impressive 86 percent year-over-year increase from the previous year, demonstrating strong customer demand for its value-driven fashion portfolio.

This top-line momentum translated into a significant financial turnaround, with profit after tax (PAT) soaring to 17.2 crore, reversing a loss of 1.9 crore in Q2 FY25. Operational efficiency also saw marked improvement, evidenced by a 158 percent increase in EBITDA to 85.4 crore, with the EBITDA margin expanding to 12.1 percent.

Fueling this growth, V2 Retail maintained its aggressive expansion strategy, opening 43 new stores during the quarter to reach a total of 259 locations across 23 states. Furthermore, the company reported same store sales growth (SSSG) of 23.4 percent for the period, which normalized to a 10.3 percent after adjusting for the shift of the Durga Puja festive season into the quarter, reinforcing the traction of its expansive retail footprint.