Vaseline launches platform aiming to improve skin healthcare for people of colour

Petroleum jelly specialist Vaseline has launched a new online database designed to diversify the search of conditions for skin of colour, in a bid to help users get the proper care required for their skin.

See My Skin, created alongside digital health company Hued and medical informatics firm VisualDx, comes as a response to the lack of diversity in online skin care information, as Vaseline looks to provide access to equal care via algorithmic search.

Through the platform’s database, visitors can access skin care resources, inclusive imagery, educational content and recommendations by board-certified dermatologists, as well as the option to upload their own photos to further expand the database.

“People of colour are negatively impacted by healthcare inequities that can lead to worse health outcomes, including caring for their skin,” said Kevin Tolson, brand director of US skincare at Unilever, the owner of Vaseline, in a release. Whether it’s looking for answers in search, on social media, or even in textbooks - the results that resemble their skin are scarce, which can leave us feeling unseen and underrepresented.”

Tolson added: “We created See My Skin so that people with melanin-rich skin could finally see skin conditions on themselves. Our goal is to provide solutions that ensure communities are equipped to get the care that everyone deserves.”

Next to the platform’s launch, Vaseline has transformed its Healing Jelly product using limited-edition artwork, complete with a QR code that takes users to See My Skin.