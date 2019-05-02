VF Corporation signs UN Charter for climate action

VF Corporation is the latest fashion company to join the Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action, a series of targets with the aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent by 2030 and achieve zero emissions by 2050. Launched in December during a UN conference in Katowice, Poland, the Charter has been signed by over 40 companies, including Adidas, H&M Group, Inditex, Hugo Boss, Stella McCartney, PVH and Levi Strauss & Co.

Commenting on the decision to join the agreement, VF’s Chairman, President and CEO Steve Rendle said in a press statement: “Prioritizing environmental and social responsibility is foundational to who we are and how we operate at VF. As one of the largest companies in our industry, we look forward to the opportunity to collaborate with our peers in the effort to pursue long-term, sustainable solutions to climate change”.

Founded in 1899, VF Corporation has a portfolio of several brands, including Vans, The North Face, Kipling, Eastpak and Timberland. Prior to joining the UN charter, the company already had a goal to use 100 percent renewable energy in all owned and operated facilities worldwide by 2025.