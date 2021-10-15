Vuori sets expansion after investment

Activewear brand Vuori has received 400 million dollars in investment from SoftBank Vision Fund 2 for a minority stake, bringing the brand’s total valuation to 1 billion dollars. The news was reported by WWD.

The brand, which was founded in 2015, has seen a series of investors who were willing to put down big money for the brand. Prior to this investment from SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Vuori had received a 45-million-dollar investment from Norwest Venture Partners.

The brand originally began with shorts after found Joe Kudla wanted to create a short that could take men from the gym to lunch, and was moisture-wicking, and quick drying with a California esthetic. The brand was named after the Finnish word for mountain.

The brand has since expanded to include joggers, sweats, chinos, and accessories. Womenswear was launched in 2018 to include sportswear basics, outerwear, swimwear, and travel.

The new investment will be used to expand product offerings, move into international markets, increase brick-and-mortar presence, and grow their staff. Vuori has plans to launch in the U.K. with an e-commerce site and add wholesale partners, including Selfridges and Harrods. This will mark the brand’s first entrance into Europe.

The brand’s U.S. physical stores will increase to 14 from 9 by the end 2021. Their target is 100 stores domestically by the end of 2026.